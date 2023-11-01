For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Arizona Coyotes and the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Troy Stecher a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Troy Stecher score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Stecher stats and insights

  • Stecher is yet to score through six games this season.
  • In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • Stecher has zero points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have conceded 27 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

