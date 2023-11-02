Barrett Hayton and the Arizona Coyotes will face the Montreal Canadiens at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Does a wager on Hayton interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Barrett Hayton vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Hayton Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Hayton has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 19:29 on the ice per game.

Hayton has yet to score a goal this season through nine games played.

Hayton has not recorded a point through nine games this season.

Hayton has yet to post an assist through nine games this season.

Hayton's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Hayton having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hayton Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 28 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 9 Games 2 0 Points 0 0 Goals 0 0 Assists 0

