Will Clayton Keller Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 2?
The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming game versus the Montreal Canadiens is slated for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Clayton Keller light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Clayton Keller score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)
Keller stats and insights
- Keller has scored in four of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
- Keller's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 3.8 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have given up 28 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.
Coyotes vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
