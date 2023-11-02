The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming game versus the Montreal Canadiens is slated for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Clayton Keller light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Clayton Keller score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Keller stats and insights

  • Keller has scored in four of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
  • Keller's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 3.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens have given up 28 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.