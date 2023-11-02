Coyotes vs. Canadiens Injury Report Today - November 2
As they gear up to play the Montreal Canadiens (5-2-2) on Thursday, November 2 at Mullett Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes (4-4-1) have five players currently listed on the injury report.
Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Shea Weber
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Travis Dermott
|D
|Questionable
|Illness
|Jakub Voracek
|RW
|Out
|Concussion
|Bryan Little
|C
|Out For Season
|Upper Body
|Jason Zucker
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Kirby Dach
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Chris Wideman
|D
|Out
|Back
|David Savard
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Carey Price
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Christian Dvorak
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
Coyotes vs. Canadiens Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Tempe, Arizona
- Arena: Mullett Arena
Coyotes Season Insights
- The Coyotes rank 14th in the league with 30 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- Its +5 goal differential is the ninth-best in the league.
Canadiens Season Insights
- The Canadiens have 27 goals this season (three per game), 19th in the NHL.
- Montreal has conceded 28 total goals this season (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in the league.
- They have the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at -1.
Coyotes vs. Canadiens Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Coyotes (-130)
|Canadiens (+110)
|6.5
