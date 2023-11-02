How to Watch the Coyotes vs. Canadiens Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 2
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Coyotes and Montreal Canadiens (each coming off a defeat in its last game) will meet on Thursday at Mullett Arena in Tempe.
You can turn on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS to see the Canadiens look to hold off the Coyotes.
Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Coyotes vs Canadiens Additional Info
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, allowing 25 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.
- The Coyotes' 30 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- On the defensive end, the Coyotes have allowed 2.7 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (30 total) during that stretch.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nick Schmaltz
|9
|2
|6
|8
|6
|5
|57.1%
|Clayton Keller
|9
|4
|4
|8
|4
|9
|61.5%
|Sean Durzi
|9
|4
|3
|7
|5
|2
|-
|Logan Cooley
|9
|1
|6
|7
|2
|2
|44.6%
|Matias Maccelli
|9
|1
|6
|7
|5
|3
|-
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens concede 3.1 goals per game (28 in total), 14th in the league.
- With 27 goals (three per game), the Canadiens have the league's 19th-ranked offense.
- Defensively, the Canadiens have allowed 27 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (27 total) during that stretch.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Cole Caufield
|9
|4
|6
|10
|6
|0
|50%
|Nicholas Suzuki
|9
|2
|6
|8
|7
|2
|51.7%
|Sean Monahan
|9
|5
|3
|8
|6
|5
|60.7%
|Michael Matheson
|9
|2
|4
|6
|13
|3
|-
|Tanner Pearson
|9
|3
|2
|5
|5
|1
|50%
