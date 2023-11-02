Coyotes vs. Canadiens: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 2
Thursday's NHL games include the Arizona Coyotes (4-4-1) hosting the Montreal Canadiens (5-2-2) at Mullett Arena. The Canadiens are underdogs (+110 on the moneyline) against the Coyotes (-130) ahead of the outing, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.
Coyotes vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Coyotes vs. Canadiens Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Coyotes Moneyline
|Canadiens Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-130
|+110
|6.5
|FanDuel
|-142
|+118
|6.5
Coyotes vs Canadiens Additional Info
Coyotes vs. Canadiens Betting Trends
- Montreal has played five games this season with more than 6.5 goals.
- The Coyotes are 2-1 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.
- The Canadiens have been the underdog seven times this season, and upset their opponent in three of those games.
- Arizona is 2-1 (victorious in 66.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter.
- Montreal is 2-4 when it is the underdog by +110 or longer on the moneyline.
Coyotes Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Matias Maccelli
|0.5 (+130)
|0.5 (-118)
|-
|Sean Durzi
|0.5 (+160)
|0.5 (+105)
|1.5 (-189)
|Lawson Crouse
|0.5 (+240)
|0.5 (+125)
|1.5 (-143)
