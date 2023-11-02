Player prop bet options for Nick Schmaltz, Cole Caufield and others are available when the Arizona Coyotes host the Montreal Canadiens at Mullett Arena on Thursday (opening faceoff at 10:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Coyotes vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Canadiens Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Schmaltz has been a big player for Arizona this season, with eight points in nine games.

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Nov. 1 0 0 0 4 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Kings Oct. 27 0 1 1 3 at Kings Oct. 24 0 1 1 1 vs. Ducks Oct. 21 0 1 1 4

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Clayton Keller has eight points (0.9 per game), scoring four goals and adding four assists.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Nov. 1 0 0 0 6 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Kings Oct. 27 0 1 1 3 at Kings Oct. 24 1 0 1 4 vs. Ducks Oct. 21 1 0 1 6

Sean Durzi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Sean Durzi has four goals and three assists for Arizona.

Durzi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Nov. 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 30 1 1 2 3 vs. Kings Oct. 27 1 0 1 2 at Kings Oct. 24 0 0 0 2 vs. Ducks Oct. 21 0 1 1 2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Caufield's four goals and six assists in nine games for Montreal add up to 10 total points on the season.

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Oct. 30 0 1 1 5 vs. Jets Oct. 28 0 0 0 5 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 26 1 2 3 8 vs. Devils Oct. 24 0 1 1 2 at Sabres Oct. 23 0 0 0 1

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Nicholas Suzuki is one of the top contributors for Montreal with eight total points (0.9 per game), with two goals and six assists in nine games.

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Oct. 30 1 0 1 4 vs. Jets Oct. 28 0 1 1 1 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 26 1 2 3 5 vs. Devils Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Sabres Oct. 23 0 0 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.