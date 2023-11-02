Will Jack McBain score a goal when the Arizona Coyotes take on the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Jack McBain score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

McBain stats and insights

In three of nine games this season, McBain has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

McBain has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 30.8% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have conceded 28 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

