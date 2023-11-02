Josh Okogie plus his Phoenix Suns teammates take on the San Antonio Spurs at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last time out, a 115-114 loss to the Spurs, Okogie totaled 11 points and two blocks.

Let's look at Okogie's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Josh Okogie Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (+102)

Over 9.5 (+102) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+108)

Over 4.5 (+108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+196)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 123.1 points per game last year made the Spurs the worst team in the NBA on defense.

In terms of rebounds, the Spurs were 26th in the NBA last season, giving up 45 per game.

The Spurs were the 29th-ranked squad in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 26.8.

The Spurs were the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.6 makes per contest.

Josh Okogie vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/31/2023 30 11 2 2 1 2 0

