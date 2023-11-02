Jusuf Nurkic will hope to make a difference for the Phoenix Suns on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the San Antonio Spurs.

Nurkic, in his most recent appearance, had 12 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in a 115-114 loss to the Spurs.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Nurkic, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jusuf Nurkic Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (+104)

Over 12.5 (+104) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-118)

Over 9.5 (-118) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+130)

Over 3.5 (+130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-179)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Spurs gave up 123.1 points per game last year, worst in the NBA.

The Spurs were the 26th-ranked team in the NBA last year, giving up 45.0 boards per contest.

The Spurs were the 29th-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 26.8.

In terms of three-point defense, the Spurs were 22nd in the NBA last season, giving up 12.6 makes per game.

Jusuf Nurkic vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/31/2023 30 12 12 4 2 2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.