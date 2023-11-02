Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns hit the court versus the San Antonio Spurs at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Durant, in his previous game (October 31 loss against the Spurs), posted 26 points, seven assists and two steals.

With prop bets available for Durant, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 28.5 (-114)

Over 28.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-114)

Over 7.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-102)

Over 5.5 (-102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-147)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Spurs gave up 123.1 points per game last season, worst in the league.

On the glass, the Spurs gave up 45.0 rebounds per game last season, 26th in the league in that category.

The Spurs were the 29th-ranked squad in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 26.8.

The Spurs conceded 12.6 made 3-pointers per game last season, 22nd in the league in that category.

Kevin Durant vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/31/2023 37 26 2 7 1 0 2

