Lawson Crouse and the Arizona Coyotes will be in action on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Montreal Canadiens. There are prop bets for Crouse available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Lawson Crouse vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Crouse Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Crouse has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 13:44 on the ice per game.

In one of eight games this year, Crouse has scored a goal, and he scored multiple goals in that game.

Crouse has a point in three of eight games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Crouse has had an assist twice this year in eight games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Crouse's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Crouse going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Crouse Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 28 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 8 Games 2 4 Points 3 2 Goals 0 2 Assists 3

