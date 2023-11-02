The Liga MX lineup on Wednesday, which includes CF Pachuca taking on Atlas FC, is not one to miss.

You can find info on how to watch Wednesday's Liga MX action right here.

Watch Atlas FC vs CF Pachuca

CF Pachuca is on the road to play Atlas FC at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara.

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN

Favorite: Atlas FC (+130)

Atlas FC (+130) Underdog: CF Pachuca (+215)

CF Pachuca (+215) Draw: (+230)

Watch Cruz Azul vs FC Juarez

FC Juarez is on the road to play Cruz Azul at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Favorite: Cruz Azul (-155)

Cruz Azul (-155) Underdog: FC Juarez (+380)

FC Juarez (+380) Draw: (+320)

Watch Mazatlan FC vs Club Santos Laguna

Club Santos Laguna makes the trip to match up with Mazatlan FC at Estadio de Mazatlan in Mazatlán.

Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN

Favorite: Club Santos Laguna (+130)

Club Santos Laguna (+130) Underdog: Mazatlan FC (+190)

Mazatlan FC (+190) Draw: (+260)

Watch Atletico San Luis vs CF America

CF America journeys to match up with Atletico San Luis at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez.

Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

Favorite: CF America (-130)

CF America (-130) Underdog: Atletico San Luis (+310)

Atletico San Luis (+310) Draw: (+300)

Watch Club Tijuana de Caliente vs Tigres UANL

Tigres UANL travels to face Club Tijuana de Caliente at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana.

Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

Favorite: Tigres UANL (+130)

Tigres UANL (+130) Underdog: Club Tijuana de Caliente (+205)

Club Tijuana de Caliente (+205) Draw: (+250)

