Can we count on Matias Maccelli finding the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes play the Montreal Canadiens at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Matias Maccelli score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Maccelli stats and insights

  • In one of nine games this season, Maccelli scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canadiens.
  • He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Maccelli averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 28 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
