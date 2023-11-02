Can we count on Matias Maccelli finding the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes play the Montreal Canadiens at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Matias Maccelli score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380

Maccelli stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Maccelli scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canadiens.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Maccelli averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 28 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

