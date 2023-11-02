Will Matias Maccelli Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 2?
Can we count on Matias Maccelli finding the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes play the Montreal Canadiens at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Matias Maccelli score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Maccelli stats and insights
- In one of nine games this season, Maccelli scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canadiens.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Maccelli averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 28 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.
Coyotes vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
