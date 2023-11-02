Matias Maccelli and the Arizona Coyotes will face the Montreal Canadiens at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Mullett Arena. Prop bets for Maccelli are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Matias Maccelli vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maccelli Season Stats Insights

Maccelli's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:49 per game on the ice, is +3.

In one of nine games this year, Maccelli has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Maccelli has a point in six of nine games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Maccelli has an assist in five of nine games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Maccelli's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 53.5% that he hits the over.

Maccelli has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Maccelli Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have conceded 28 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 9 Games 2 7 Points 1 1 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.