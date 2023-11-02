Nick Schmaltz will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Arizona Coyotes play the Montreal Canadiens at Mullett Arena. If you'd like to wager on Schmaltz's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Nick Schmaltz vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Schmaltz Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Schmaltz has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 20:16 on the ice per game.

In two of nine games this season, Schmaltz has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Schmaltz has a point in six of nine games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Schmaltz has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of nine games played.

Schmaltz's implied probability to go over his point total is 66.7% based on the odds.

There is a 50% chance of Schmaltz having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Schmaltz Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have conceded 28 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 9 Games 2 8 Points 1 2 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

