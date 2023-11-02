The Phoenix Suns (2-2) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (2-2) as 7.5-point favorites on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSW.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Suns vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSW

NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 119 - Spurs 105

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Suns vs Spurs Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Suns (- 7.5)

Suns (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-14.3)

Suns (-14.3) Pick OU: Under (225.5)



Under (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.3

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Suns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Suns Performance Insights

The Suns put up 113.6 points per game and allowed 111.6 last season, ranking them 17th in the league on offense and sixth on defense.

Last season, Phoenix was 11th in the NBA in rebounds (44.2 per game) and 11th in rebounds allowed (42.9).

The Suns were third-best in the NBA in assists (27.3 per game) last year.

Phoenix committed 12.9 turnovers per game last season and forced 13.6 per game, ranking 11th and 12th, respectively, in the NBA.

At 12.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc last year, the Suns were 13th and seventh in the league, respectively, in those categories.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.