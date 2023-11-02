On Thursday, November 2, 2023, the Phoenix Suns (1-1) face the San Antonio Spurs (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSW.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Suns vs. Spurs Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, November 2

Thursday, November 2 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, BSSW

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Suns Games

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant averaged 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists last year.

Jusuf Nurkic posted 13.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season. He also posted 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Drew Eubanks' stats last season included 6.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He drained 64.1% of his shots from the field.

Grayson Allen collected 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He made 44% of his shots from the floor and 39.9% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per contest.

Bol Bol recorded 9.1 points, 5.8 boards and 1 assists. He made 54.6% of his shots from the floor.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs Players to Watch

Keldon Johnson recorded 22 points, 2.9 assists and 5 boards last season.

Tre Jones collected 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists last season. Defensively, he posted 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Zach Collins put up 11.6 points last season, plus 2.8 assists and 6.4 boards.

Jeremy Sochan put up 11 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Devin Vassell posted 18.5 points, 3.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns vs. Spurs Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Suns Spurs 113.6 Points Avg. 113 111.6 Points Allowed Avg. 123.1 46.7% Field Goal % 46.5% 37.4% Three Point % 34.5%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.