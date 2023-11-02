Suns vs. Spurs Injury Report Today - November 2
The Phoenix Suns (2-2) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to play the San Antonio Spurs (2-2) on Thursday, November 2 at Footprint Center, with tip-off at 10:00 PM ET.
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Damion Lee
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|Bradley Beal
|SG
|Questionable
|Back
|Devin Booker
|SG
|Questionable
|Foot
|32
|6
|8
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today
Spurs Injuries: Zach Collins: Questionable (Illness)
Suns vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSW
