Arizona High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cochise County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Cochise County, Arizona? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Cochise County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week
Blue Ridge High School at Pusch Ridge Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sahuarita High School at Douglas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Douglas, AZ
- Conference: Gila
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Willcox High School at Scottsdale Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tombstone High School at Santa Cruz Valley Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Eloy, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
