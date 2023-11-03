Root for your favorite local high school football team in Pinal County, Arizona this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pinal County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week

Apache Junction High School at Eastmark High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3

7:00 PM AZT on November 3 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Marcos de Niza High School at Poston Butte High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3

7:00 PM AZT on November 3 Location: San Tan Valley, AZ

San Tan Valley, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Tombstone High School at Santa Cruz Valley Union High School