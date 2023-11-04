The Week 10 college football slate has plenty of exciting matchups in store, including those involving Arizona programs. Among those games is the UCLA Bruins taking on the Arizona Wildcats.

College Football Games to Watch in Arizona on TV This Week

Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 18 Utah Utes

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Rice-Eccles Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Utah (-11.5)

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Montana State Bobcats

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Bobcat Stadium

Bobcat Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

No. 20 UCLA Bruins at Arizona Wildcats

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Arizona Stadium

Arizona Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: UCLA (-2.5)

