The No. 18 Utah Utes (6-2), with college football's eighth-ranked rushing defense, meet the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-6) and their 19th-ranked rushing D on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Utes are massive, 11-point favorites. The over/under in this contest is 41.5 points.

Arizona State vs. Utah Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Pac-12 Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Arizona State vs. Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Utah Moneyline Arizona State Moneyline
BetMGM Utah (-11) 41.5 -450 +325 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Utah (-11.5) 41.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Arizona State vs. Utah Betting Trends

  • Arizona State has covered four times in seven matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Sun Devils have been an underdog by 11 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread each time.
  • Utah has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
  • The Utes have not covered the spread when favored by 11 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Arizona State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the Pac-12 +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

