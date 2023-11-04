The No. 18 Utah Utes (6-2), with college football's eighth-ranked rushing defense, meet the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-6) and their 19th-ranked rushing D on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Utes are massive, 11-point favorites. The over/under in this contest is 41.5 points.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Utah vs. Arizona State matchup

Arizona State vs. Utah Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Arizona State vs. Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Utah Moneyline Arizona State Moneyline BetMGM Utah (-11) 41.5 -450 +325 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Utah (-11.5) 41.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Arizona State vs. Utah Betting Trends

Arizona State has covered four times in seven matchups with a spread this season.

The Sun Devils have been an underdog by 11 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread each time.

Utah has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Utes have not covered the spread when favored by 11 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

