The No. 18 Utah Utes (6-2) are 11-point favorites at home at Rice-Eccles Stadium against the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Both squads feature stout rush defenses, with the Utes eighth against the run in the nation, and the Sun Devils 19th defending the running game. This game has an over/under of 41.5 points.

Utah has the 106th-ranked offense this season (332 yards per game), and has been even better on defense, ranking 18th-best with only 307.3 yards allowed per game. Arizona State's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, putting up 19.6 points per game, which ranks 16th-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 75th with 26.5 points ceded per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona State vs. Utah Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Rice-Eccles Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Utah vs Arizona State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Utah -11 -110 -110 41.5 -105 -115 -450 +325

Looking to place a bet on Arizona State vs. Utah? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Arizona State Recent Performance

Offensively, the Sun Devils are playing very poorly of late -- in their past three games, they are accumulating only 414 yards per game (-35-worst in college football). On defense, they are giving up 328.7 (47th-ranked).

The Sun Devils are -20-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (23 per game) and 95th in points allowed (23).

Arizona State is 67th in the nation in passing yards during its past three games (268.3 per game), and -79-worst in passing yards allowed (276.3).

The Sun Devils are gaining 145.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (0-worst in college football), and giving up 52.3 per game (second-best).

The Sun Devils have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall over their past three contests.

In its past three games, Arizona State has hit the over once.

Arizona State Betting Records & Stats

Arizona State's ATS record is 4-2-1 this season.

The Sun Devils have won each of their three games this season when playing as at least 11-point underdogs.

Two of Arizona State's seven games with a set total have hit the over (28.6%).

This season, Arizona State has won one out of the seven games in which it has been the underdog.

Arizona State has been at least a +325 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.

Bet on Arizona State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Arizona State Stats Leaders

Trenton Bourguet has thrown for 1,196 yards (149.5 yards per game) while completing 63.7% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass with three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Cameron Skattebo, has carried the ball 115 times for 539 yards (67.4 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 273 receiving yards (34.1 per game) on 20 catches with one receiving touchdown.

DeCarlos Brooks has compiled 220 yards on 42 carries with three touchdowns.

Elijhah Badger's 532 receiving yards (66.5 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 45 catches on 70 targets with two touchdowns.

Jalin Conyers has caught 24 passes and compiled 310 receiving yards (38.8 per game).

Prince Dorbah has collected six sacks to lead the team, while also recording eight TFL and 23 tackles.

Arizona State's leading tackler, Chris Edmonds, has 31 tackles this year.

Ro Torrence has a team-high one interception to go along with 17 tackles, two TFL, two sacks, and one pass defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.