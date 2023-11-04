Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 4, when the Arizona Wildcats and UCLA Bruins square off at 10:30 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Wildcats. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Arizona vs. UCLA Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Arizona (+2.5) Under (50.5) Arizona 26, UCLA 22

Week 10 Pac-12 Predictions

Arizona Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats' ATS record is 6-1-0 this season.

Arizona is a 5-0 record against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season.

In Wildcats seven games with a set total, one has hit the over (14.3%).

Arizona games this season have averaged a total of 61.4 points, 10.9 more than the point total in this matchup.

UCLA Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bruins a 59.2% chance to win.

The Bruins are 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

UCLA is 3-2 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

One Bruins game (out of seven) has hit the over this season.

UCLA games average 55.9 total points per game this season, 5.4 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Wildcats vs. Bruins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UCLA 30.9 15 34.8 13.3 27 16.8 Arizona 31.3 21 30 17 32.5 25

