The No. 20 UCLA Bruins (6-2), with college football's second-ranked run defense, square off versus the Arizona Wildcats (5-3) and their 18th-ranked run D on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Bruins are only 2.5-point favorites. The over/under for the outing is 51.5 points.

Arizona vs. UCLA Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Tucson, Arizona Venue: Arizona Stadium

Arizona vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Arizona vs. UCLA Betting Trends

Arizona is 6-1-0 ATS this season.

The Wildcats have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in five of those contests.

UCLA has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Bruins are 3-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Arizona 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

