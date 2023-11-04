The Arizona Coyotes, Barrett Hayton among them, play the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena. Thinking about a bet on Hayton in the Coyotes-Jets game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Barrett Hayton vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hayton Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Hayton has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 19:30 on the ice per game.

Hayton has yet to score a goal this season through 10 games played.

Hayton has yet to register a point this season through 10 games.

Hayton has yet to put up an assist this season through 10 games.

The implied probability that Hayton hits the over on his points over/under is 45.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Hayton going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hayton Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 35 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -4 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 10 Games 3 0 Points 1 0 Goals 1 0 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.