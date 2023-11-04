Clayton Keller will be in action when the Arizona Coyotes and Winnipeg Jets face off at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Fancy a bet on Keller in the Coyotes-Jets matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Clayton Keller vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Keller Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Keller has averaged 20:05 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

Keller has a goal in four games this season through 10 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In seven of 10 games this year, Keller has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Keller has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 10 games played, including multiple assists once.

Keller's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 65.4% that he hits the over.

Keller has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Keller Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 35 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 10 Games 3 9 Points 2 4 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.