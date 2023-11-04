Currently, the Arizona Coyotes (5-4-1) have four players on the injury report for their matchup against the Winnipeg Jets (4-4-2) at Mullett Arena on Saturday, November 4 at 4:00 PM ET.

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Shea Weber D Out Ankle Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion Bryan Little C Out For Season Upper Body Jason Zucker LW Out Lower Body

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ville Heinola D Out Ankle Gabriel Vilardi C Out Knee

Coyotes vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Arena: Mullett Arena

Coyotes Season Insights

With 33 goals (3.3 per game), the Coyotes have the league's 10th-best offense.

Arizona has one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 27 total goals (2.7 per game), 10th in the league.

Their +6 goal differential is eighth-best in the league.

Jets Season Insights

The Jets' 31 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the league.

Its -4 goal differential ranks 23rd in the league.

Coyotes vs. Jets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-130) Coyotes (+110) 6.5

