The Winnipeg Jets (4-4-2) have -130 moneyline odds to win when they visit the Arizona Coyotes (5-4-1), who have +110 odds, on Saturday, November 4 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.

Coyotes vs. Jets Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Coyotes vs. Jets Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Coyotes vs. Jets Betting Trends

Winnipeg and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in five of 10 games this season.

The Jets have won 60.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (3-2).

The Coyotes have been an underdog in six games this season, with two upset wins (33.3%).

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter, Winnipeg has compiled a 3-2 record (winning 60.0% of its games).

Arizona is 1-4 when it is the underdog by +110 or longer on the moneyline.

