The Winnipeg Jets' Joshua Morrissey and the Arizona Coyotes' Logan Cooley will be two of the most exciting players to watch when these squads meet on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Coyotes vs. Jets Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Favorite: Jets (-130)

Jets (-130) Total: 6.5

6.5 TV: ESPN+,SCRIPPS

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Coyotes Players to Watch

Nick Schmaltz has totaled four goals (0.4 per game) and put up six assists (0.6 per game), averaging 2.6 shots per game and shooting 15.4%. This places him among the leaders for Arizona with 10 total points (one per game).

With nine total points (0.9 per game), including four goals and five assists through 10 games, Clayton Keller is key for Arizona's attack.

This season, Cooley has one goal and seven assists for Winnipeg.

In the crease, Connor Ingram has a record of 3-1-0 in five games this season, conceding 10 goals (2.4 goals against average) with 113 saves and a .919 save percentage, 18th in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Jets Players to Watch

One of Winnipeg's leading offensive players this season is Kyle Connor, with nine points (six goals, three assists) and an average ice time of 21:41 per game.

Mark Scheifele has chipped in with nine points (four goals, five assists).

Morrissey has seven points for Winnipeg, via one goal and six assists.

Laurent Brossoit's record is 0-1-1. He has given up seven goals (3.38 goals against average) and racked up 48 saves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Jets Stat Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 16th 3.1 Goals Scored 3.3 11th 25th 3.5 Goals Allowed 2.7 9th 10th 32.9 Shots 29.7 22nd 6th 28.8 Shots Allowed 31.5 21st 25th 12.82% Power Play % 23.81% 10th 30th 69.44% Penalty Kill % 72.22% 27th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.