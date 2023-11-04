Top Player Prop Bets for Coyotes vs. Jets on November 4, 2023
Bookmakers have listed player props for Kyle Connor, Nick Schmaltz and others when the Winnipeg Jets visit the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET.
Coyotes vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
Coyotes vs. Jets Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Nick Schmaltz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)
Schmaltz drives the offense for Arizona with 10 points (one per game), with four goals and six assists in 10 games (playing 20:09 per game).
Schmaltz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 2
|2
|0
|2
|5
|at Ducks
|Nov. 1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Kings
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Clayton Keller is one of the impact players on offense for Arizona with nine total points (0.9 per game), with four goals and five assists in 10 games.
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Ducks
|Nov. 1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Kings
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|4
Matias Maccelli Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Matias Maccelli has eight points so far, including one goal and seven assists.
Maccelli Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Ducks
|Nov. 1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Kings
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Kyle Connor Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
One of Winnipeg's top offensive players this season is Connor, who has scored nine points in 10 games (six goals and three assists).
Connor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 2
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 26
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|1
Mark Scheifele Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Mark Scheifele has nine points (0.9 per game), scoring four goals and adding five assists.
Scheifele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
