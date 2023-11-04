Bookmakers have listed player props for Kyle Connor, Nick Schmaltz and others when the Winnipeg Jets visit the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET.

Coyotes vs. Jets Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Coyotes vs. Jets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)

Schmaltz drives the offense for Arizona with 10 points (one per game), with four goals and six assists in 10 games (playing 20:09 per game).

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Nov. 2 2 0 2 5 at Ducks Nov. 1 0 0 0 4 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Kings Oct. 27 0 1 1 3 at Kings Oct. 24 0 1 1 1

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Clayton Keller is one of the impact players on offense for Arizona with nine total points (0.9 per game), with four goals and five assists in 10 games.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Nov. 2 0 1 1 6 at Ducks Nov. 1 0 0 0 6 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Kings Oct. 27 0 1 1 3 at Kings Oct. 24 1 0 1 4

Matias Maccelli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Matias Maccelli has eight points so far, including one goal and seven assists.

Maccelli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Nov. 2 0 1 1 0 at Ducks Nov. 1 0 1 1 3 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 30 0 1 1 2 vs. Kings Oct. 27 1 0 1 3 at Kings Oct. 24 0 1 1 1

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

One of Winnipeg's top offensive players this season is Connor, who has scored nine points in 10 games (six goals and three assists).

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Nov. 2 1 1 2 6 vs. Rangers Oct. 30 0 0 0 5 at Canadiens Oct. 28 0 0 0 3 at Red Wings Oct. 26 1 0 1 5 vs. Blues Oct. 24 1 0 1 1

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Mark Scheifele has nine points (0.9 per game), scoring four goals and adding five assists.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Nov. 2 0 1 1 1 vs. Rangers Oct. 30 0 1 1 0 at Canadiens Oct. 28 0 0 0 3 at Red Wings Oct. 26 0 0 0 3 vs. Blues Oct. 24 0 1 1 1

