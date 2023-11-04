Grayson Allen's Phoenix Suns take the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Last time out, which was on November 2, Allen posted 16 points and four assists in a 132-121 loss versus the Spurs.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Allen, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-111)

Over 10.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-149)

Over 2.5 (-149) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-118)

Over 2.5 (-118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+118)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The 76ers were ranked third in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 110.9 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the 76ers were second in the NBA last season, conceding 41.2 per game.

Looking at assists, the 76ers were ranked sixth in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 24.2 per game.

The 76ers allowed 11.6 made 3-pointers per game last season, fifth in the league in that category.

Grayson Allen vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 20 2 5 1 0 0 0 3/4/2023 30 20 3 3 6 0 0 11/18/2022 27 7 4 1 1 1 1 10/20/2022 32 12 3 4 2 0 0

