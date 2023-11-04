For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Arizona Coyotes and the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, is Jack McBain a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Jack McBain score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

McBain stats and insights

In three of 10 games this season, McBain has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Jets yet this season.

McBain has zero points on the power play.

McBain's shooting percentage is 30.8%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets are conceding 35 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.3 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

