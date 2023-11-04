For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Arizona Coyotes and the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, is Jack McBain a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Jack McBain score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

McBain stats and insights

  • In three of 10 games this season, McBain has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Jets yet this season.
  • McBain has zero points on the power play.
  • McBain's shooting percentage is 30.8%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

  • On defense, the Jets are conceding 35 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.3 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

