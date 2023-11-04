Will Jack McBain Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 4?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Arizona Coyotes and the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, is Jack McBain a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jack McBain score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
McBain stats and insights
- In three of 10 games this season, McBain has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Jets yet this season.
- McBain has zero points on the power play.
- McBain's shooting percentage is 30.8%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jets defensive stats
- On defense, the Jets are conceding 35 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.3 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.