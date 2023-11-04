The Winnipeg Jets (4-4-2) hit the road to play the Arizona Coyotes (5-4-1) at Mullett Arena on Saturday, November 4 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS. The Jets have lost three straight games.

Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's game.

Coyotes vs. Jets Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this encounter predicts a final result of Coyotes 4, Jets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (+110)

Coyotes (+110) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)

Coyotes vs Jets Additional Info

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes have a 5-4-1 record this season and are 1-1-2 in matchups that have gone to overtime.

Arizona has earned five points (2-3-1) in its six games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Coyotes scored just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Arizona has won the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-0-0, two points).

The Coyotes have scored more than two goals in seven games, earning nine points from those contests.

This season, Arizona has recorded a single power-play goal in five games and picked up six points with a record of 3-2-0.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Arizona is 3-0-1 (seven points).

The Coyotes have been outshot by opponents in six games, going 2-4-0 to record four points.

Team Stats Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 16th 3.1 Goals Scored 3.3 11th 25th 3.5 Goals Allowed 2.7 9th 10th 32.9 Shots 29.7 22nd 6th 28.8 Shots Allowed 31.5 21st 25th 12.82% Power Play % 23.81% 10th 30th 69.44% Penalty Kill % 72.22% 27th

Coyotes vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

