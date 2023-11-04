Coyotes vs. Jets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 4
The Winnipeg Jets (4-4-2) hit the road to play the Arizona Coyotes (5-4-1) at Mullett Arena on Saturday, November 4 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS. The Jets have lost three straight games.
Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's game.
Coyotes vs. Jets Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projection model for this encounter predicts a final result of Coyotes 4, Jets 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (+110)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)
Coyotes vs Jets Additional Info
Coyotes Splits and Trends
- The Coyotes have a 5-4-1 record this season and are 1-1-2 in matchups that have gone to overtime.
- Arizona has earned five points (2-3-1) in its six games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Coyotes scored just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.
- Arizona has won the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-0-0, two points).
- The Coyotes have scored more than two goals in seven games, earning nine points from those contests.
- This season, Arizona has recorded a single power-play goal in five games and picked up six points with a record of 3-2-0.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Arizona is 3-0-1 (seven points).
- The Coyotes have been outshot by opponents in six games, going 2-4-0 to record four points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Coyotes AVG
|Coyotes Rank
|16th
|3.1
|Goals Scored
|3.3
|11th
|25th
|3.5
|Goals Allowed
|2.7
|9th
|10th
|32.9
|Shots
|29.7
|22nd
|6th
|28.8
|Shots Allowed
|31.5
|21st
|25th
|12.82%
|Power Play %
|23.81%
|10th
|30th
|69.44%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.22%
|27th
Coyotes vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
