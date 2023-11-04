The Phoenix Suns, with Josh Okogie, take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game, a 132-121 loss versus the Spurs, Okogie totaled two steals.

In this article, we break down Okogie's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Josh Okogie Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (+102)

Over 8.5 (+102) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+124)

Over 4.5 (+124) Assists Prop: Over 1.5 (-161)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 110.9 points per contest last year made the 76ers the third-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the 76ers conceded 41.2 rebounds per game last year, second in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the 76ers allowed 24.2 per game last season, ranking them sixth in the NBA.

The 76ers were the fifth-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 11.6 makes per contest.

Josh Okogie vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/25/2023 25 7 1 6 2 0 0 11/7/2022 1 0 0 0 0 0 0

