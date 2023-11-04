Jusuf Nurkic and his Phoenix Suns teammates take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.

Nurkic, in his most recent game, had seven points in a 132-121 loss to the Spurs.

In this article, we look at Nurkic's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jusuf Nurkic Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-132)

Over 9.5 (-132) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (+110)

Over 8.5 (+110) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+120)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The 76ers were third in the league defensively last season, conceding 110.9 points per game.

Conceding 41.2 rebounds per contest last year, the 76ers were second in the NBA in that category.

The 76ers gave up 24.2 assists per contest last year (sixth in the NBA).

Looking at three-point defense, the 76ers were fifth in the league last season, allowing 11.6 makes per game.

Jusuf Nurkic vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/10/2023 26 11 5 5 0 0 1 1/19/2023 24 4 11 0 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.