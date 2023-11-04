The Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant included, take the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last appearance, a 132-121 loss to the Spurs, Durant put up 28 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Now let's examine Durant's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 28.5 (-111)

Over 28.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-118)

Over 6.5 (-118) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-118)

Over 4.5 (-118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+124)

Looking to bet on one or more of Durant's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the 76ers conceded 110.9 points per game last year, third in the NBA.

Conceding 41.2 rebounds per game last season, the 76ers were second in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the 76ers conceded 24.2 per contest last year, ranking them sixth in the NBA.

Conceding 11.6 made three-pointers per game last year, the 76ers were fifth in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kevin Durant vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2022 37 20 5 5 0 2 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.