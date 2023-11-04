Lawson Crouse and the Arizona Coyotes will play the Winnipeg Jets at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Looking to bet on Crouse's props? Here is some information to help you.

Lawson Crouse vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Crouse Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Crouse has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 14:14 on the ice per game.

Crouse has recorded two games with a goal scored this season though nine games played, including multiple goals once.

In four of nine games this season, Crouse has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Crouse has had an assist twice this season in nine games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Crouse's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

Crouse has an implied probability of 27% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Crouse Stats vs. the Jets

On the defensive side, the Jets are conceding 35 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 9 Games 3 5 Points 0 3 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

