Today's Liga MX schedule should have plenty of excitement on the pitch. Among those contests is Atletico San Luis playing Tigres UANL.

Here you will find information on live coverage of all of today's Liga MX action.

Watch Tigres UANL vs Atletico San Luis

Atletico San Luis is on the road to match up with Tigres UANL at Estadio Universitario (UANL) in Nuevo Leon Nuevo.

Game Time: 6:55 PM ET

6:55 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Favorite: Tigres UANL (-195)

Tigres UANL (-195) Underdog: Atletico San Luis (+500)

Atletico San Luis (+500) Draw: (+340)

Watch CF America vs Club Tijuana de Caliente

Club Tijuana de Caliente makes the trip to play CF America at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Favorite: CF America (-260)

CF America (-260) Underdog: Club Tijuana de Caliente (+600)

Club Tijuana de Caliente (+600) Draw: (+425)

Watch Guadalajara Chivas vs Cruz Azul

Cruz Azul makes the trip to take on Guadalajara Chivas at Estadio Akron in Zapopan.

Game Time: 11:05 PM ET

11:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBC Universo

Favorite: Guadalajara Chivas (+120)

Guadalajara Chivas (+120) Underdog: Cruz Azul (+225)

Cruz Azul (+225) Draw: (+245)

Watch CF Pachuca vs CF Monterrey

CF Monterrey is on the road to take on CF Pachuca at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo in Pachuca de Soto.

Game Time: 11:05 PM ET

11:05 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Favorite: CF Monterrey (+160)

CF Monterrey (+160) Underdog: CF Pachuca (+170)

CF Pachuca (+170) Draw: (+235)

