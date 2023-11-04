Can we count on Mathew Dumba finding the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes take on the Winnipeg Jets at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Mathew Dumba score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Dumba stats and insights

Dumba has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Jets yet this season.

Dumba has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 35 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.3 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

