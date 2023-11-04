When the Arizona Coyotes face off against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, will Matias Maccelli score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Matias Maccelli score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Maccelli stats and insights

  • Maccelli has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Jets.
  • Maccelli has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 5.6% of them.

Jets defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Jets are allowing 35 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

