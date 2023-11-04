On Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes match up against the Winnipeg Jets. Is Michael Carcone going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Michael Carcone score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Carcone stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, Carcone has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Jets.

Carcone has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 28.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 35 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

