In the upcoming contest versus the Winnipeg Jets, which starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Nick Schmaltz to score a goal for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Nick Schmaltz score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Schmaltz stats and insights

In three of 10 games this season, Schmaltz has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Jets yet this season.

Schmaltz has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.

Schmaltz averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.4%.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets are giving up 35 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.3 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

