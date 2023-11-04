Seon Woo Bae is in 10th place, at -5, after the first round of the TOTO Japan Classic at Taiheiyo Club.

Looking to place a wager on Seon Woo Bae at the TOTO Japan Classic this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +2800 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TOTO Japan Classic Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: Taiheiyo Club

Taiheiyo Club Location: Omitama, Japan

Omitama, Japan Par: 72 / 6,598 yards

72 / 6,598 yards Bae Odds to Win: +2800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Seon Woo Bae Insights

Bae has finished below par twice, completed her day bogey-free twice and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over her last four rounds played.

She has carded a top-10 score once in her last four rounds.

Bae has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of her last four rounds.

In her past one appearances, Bae has not finished in the top 20.

She has made one cut in her past one tournament.

Bae finished 58th in her only finish over her last one events.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 34 -3 178 0 2 0 1 $4,997

Other Players at the TOTO Japan Classic

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

TOTO Japan Classic Insights and Stats

The most recent time Bae played this event was in 2022, and she finished 58th.

Taiheiyo Club measures 6,598 yards for this tournament, 399 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (6,997).

Courses that Bae has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,607 yards, nine yards longer than the 6,598-yard Taiheiyo Club this week.

Bae's Last Time Out

Bae was rather mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the TOTO Japan Classic, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 48th percentile of the field.

Her 4.13-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the TOTO Japan Classic was below average, putting her in the 13th percentile of the field.

Bae shot better than only 30% of the competitors at the TOTO Japan Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.69.

Bae carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic (the other golfers averaged 2.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, Bae recorded two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

Bae's four birdies or better on par-4s at the TOTO Japan Classic were less than the tournament average of 5.5.

At that last tournament, Bae's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 6.1).

Bae finished the TOTO Japan Classic with a birdie or better on four of 16 par-5s, worse than the tournament average, 5.6.

The field at the TOTO Japan Classic averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Bae finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Bae's performance prior to the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.