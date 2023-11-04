At Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, November 4, 2023, the Philadelphia 76ers (3-1) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when they host the Phoenix Suns (2-3) at 1:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-PH and AZFamily.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Suns vs. 76ers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Suns vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH and AZFamily

NBCS-PH and AZFamily Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Suns vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns vs 76ers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Suns vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game last season, with a +354 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.2 points per game (14th in NBA) and gave up 110.9 per outing (third in league).

The Suns' +170 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by two points per game) was a result of scoring 113.6 points per game (17th in the NBA) while giving up 111.6 per contest (sixth in the league).

The teams combined to score 228.8 points per game last season, 8.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams allowed 222.5 points per contest last year, two more points than the over/under for this game.

Philadelphia won 48 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 34 times.

Phoenix compiled a 43-38-0 record against the spread last season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suns and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +650 +300 - 76ers +2800 +900 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.