The Philadelphia 76ers (3-1) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (2-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center as 4.5-point favorites. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and AZFamily. The matchup has an over/under of 220.5.

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBCS-PH and AZFamily

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -4.5 220.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix has played three games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 220.5 points.

Phoenix has a 223.8-point average over/under in its outings this season, 3.3 more points than this game's total.

Phoenix has gone 3-2-0 ATS this year.

The Suns have split the two contests they have played as underdogs this season.

Phoenix has played as an underdog of +155 or more once this season and lost that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Phoenix has a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

The Suns' 112.8 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 105.5 the 76ers give up.

When it scores more than 105.5 points, Phoenix is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

Suns 76ers 113.6 Points Scored (PG) 115.2 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 37-15 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 37-13 38-15 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 43-7 111.6 Points Allowed (PG) 110.9 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 34-19 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 38-13 39-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 40-11

