The Philadelphia 76ers (3-1) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (2-3) on November 4, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center.

Suns vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: KPHE - Arizona's Family Sports

Suns vs 76ers Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns have shot at a 48.6% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points above the 44.9% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.

Phoenix is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.

The Suns are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 20th.

The Suns score 7.3 more points per game (112.8) than the 76ers allow their opponents to score (105.5).

Phoenix has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 105.5 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns put up more points at home (114.1 per game) than on the road (113.2) last season.

The Suns gave up fewer points at home (109.2 per game) than away (113.9) last season.

The Suns drained more 3-pointers at home (12.5 per game) than away (11.9) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.4%) than away (36.5%).

