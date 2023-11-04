Joel Embiid and Devin Booker are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Philadelphia 76ers and the Phoenix Suns meet at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday (tipping at 1:00 PM ET).

Suns vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH and AZFamily

NBCS-PH and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Suns vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: +124)

The 28.5-point prop total for Kevin Durant on Saturday is 0.8 higher than his season scoring average, which is 27.7.

His rebounding average of 8.7 is lower than his over/under on Saturday (6.5).

Durant has dished out four assists per game, which is 0.5 less than Saturday's over/under.

Durant, at one three-pointer made per game, averages 1.5 less than his over/under on Saturday.

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 9.5 (Over: -132) 8.5 (Over: +110) 3.5 (Over: +120)

Jusuf Nurkic has scored 9.3 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.2 points less than Saturday's points prop total.

He has grabbed 10 rebounds per game, 1.5 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (8.5).

Nurkic has averaged four assists per game, 0.5 more than Saturday's assist over/under (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -115) 10.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +124) 1.5 (Over: +164)

The 31 points Embiid has scored per game this season is 1.5 more than his prop bet over/under set for Saturday (29.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 10.3 -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (10.5).

Embiid has averaged seven assists per game this year, 1.5 more than his prop bet for Saturday (5.5).

Embiid has averaged two made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB AST 9.5 (Over: -132) 8.5 (Over: +110) 3.5 (Over: +120)

The 30.3 points Tyrese Maxey scores per game are 6.8 more than his over/under on Saturday (23.5).

He has pulled down 6.7 rebounds per game, 3.2 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

Maxey's assists average -- 6.3 -- is 0.8 higher than Saturday's over/under (5.5).

He makes 4.7 three-pointers per game, 1.2 more than his over/under on Saturday (3.5).

