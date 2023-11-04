The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest against the Winnipeg Jets is scheduled for Saturday at 4:00 PM ET. Will Travis Dermott score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Travis Dermott score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Dermott stats and insights

Dermott is yet to score through eight games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Jets.

Dermott has zero points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 35 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.3 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.